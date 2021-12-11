Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $61,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 62.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.7% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $607.90 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.82 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $626.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

