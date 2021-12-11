Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $40.63 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $40,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $186.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

