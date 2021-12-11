Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $50,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

NYSE:MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average of $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

