Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 200 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $36,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $513.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.30 and a 200 day moving average of $447.61. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $514.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.