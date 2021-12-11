Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 315,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.97 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

