QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 78.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

