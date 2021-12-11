QuickSwap Market Cap Tops $84.06 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $84.06 million and $29.38 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $256.97 or 0.00526371 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.19 or 0.08228569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00081633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,676.96 or 0.99706940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002788 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

