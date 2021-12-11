Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted by DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

