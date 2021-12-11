Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $25.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $24.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,817.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,642.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

