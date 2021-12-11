Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted by Analyst

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

SEAS stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,944 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 444,715 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

