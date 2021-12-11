PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Purchases $99,984.00 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PVH opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

