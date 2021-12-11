Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Sells $867,363.20 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE PSTG opened at $32.46 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
