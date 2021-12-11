Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Sells $867,363.20 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PSTG opened at $32.46 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

