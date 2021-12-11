ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.41. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $145.40.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

