Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $654,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $132.68 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

