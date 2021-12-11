Private Advisor Group LLC Has $759,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $289.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

