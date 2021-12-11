Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,104 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $3,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

