Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth $157,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 24.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

