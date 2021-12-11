Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.