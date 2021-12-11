Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,254 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

BBY stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

