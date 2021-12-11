Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Position Cut by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $7,760,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at $923,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Powered Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.