Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Holdings Decreased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Powered Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POW opened at $9.81 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

