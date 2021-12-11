PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to report $248.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $337.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 420,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,488. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.