Polytrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.30 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $3.30 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polytrade has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polytrade alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,529,058 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polytrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polytrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.