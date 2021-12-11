PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PMX opened at $12.82 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.