Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 888,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

