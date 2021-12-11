Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

