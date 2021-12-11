PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $195,951.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00206253 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

