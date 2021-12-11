Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.07.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

