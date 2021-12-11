Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $19.25 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $779.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

