Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

