Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.31. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

