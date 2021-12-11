PGGM Investments Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 148,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

