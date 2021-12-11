PGGM Investments Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.14% of Polaris worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Polaris by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 31.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Polaris by 49.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $106.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.80. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

