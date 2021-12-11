PGGM Investments Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Tower were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.