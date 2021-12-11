Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $24.46

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $22.50. Perion Network shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 73,638 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.