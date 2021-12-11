Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $24.46

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $22.50. Perion Network shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 73,638 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
