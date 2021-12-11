Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFGC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.78.

PFGC opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 245,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Performance Food Group by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 271,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,824,000 after acquiring an additional 944,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

