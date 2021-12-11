Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,932 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.