PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

