Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 930 ($12.33) price target on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson to a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.82) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 585 ($7.76) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.18).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 594.40 ($7.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 636.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.83. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($12.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

