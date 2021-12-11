Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 214,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

