Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $149.48 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

