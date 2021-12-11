Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $149.21 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

