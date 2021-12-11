Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

Shares of ILMN opened at $374.52 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.97 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.