Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $12.90 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.72% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $117.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

