Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 133.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

TROW opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.