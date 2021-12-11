Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 201,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.