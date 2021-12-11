Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

