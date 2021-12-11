Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,458 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

