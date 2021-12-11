Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $332.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $290.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

