Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $460.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $334.08 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

